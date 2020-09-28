PML-N won’t cooperate with PTI for GB elections: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has announced that his party will not cooperate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government “in any way” for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls, Geo News reported.

The development coincided with the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) refusing to attend a parliamentary leaders meeting called today (Monday) by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to discuss proposals regarding the upcoming GB elections.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly reacted to the development by stating that GB is “a sensitive and national issue” which is connected with the Kashmir cause. In a statement, Shahbaz said the federal government “should not obstruct” transparent and free elections in GB.

He said considering the government’s “attitude”, his party had decided not to cooperate with them “in any way” for the polls. The PML-N president further said the Speaker of the National Assembly “has no authority to interfere” in the electoral affairs of GB. Shahbaz also said he would abide by the resolutions and decisions passed at the All Parties Conference meeting.

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while condemning the “interference” of the Centre in the elections, said the Speaker and federal ministers “have nothing to do with the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan”.

“The Speaker National Assembly and federal ministers have nothing to do with elections in GB. We condemn the interference of the federal government in the elections,” the PPP leader wrote on Twitter, clarifying that the party will only be engaging with the Election Commission GB on their demands for fair elections On Thursday, the Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan had issued the election schedule for the region’s legislative assembly that will be held on November 15 of this year.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers for the elections from September 15 till September 30 for the legislative assembly. The list of the candidates who submit will their nomination papers will be issued on October 1.