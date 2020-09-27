close
September 27, 2020
Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian firing across LoC

Our Correspondent Â 
September 27, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotkotera Sector.

Pakistan Army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material.

During intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Faraz, age 34 years, resident of village Panjkot, Muzaffarabad embraced Shahadat fighting valiantly in the line of duty.

