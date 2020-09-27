Gilani, Ashraf nominated for PDM Committee

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday nominated former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to represent the party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Committee.

The committee will steer and recommend a line of action and strategy to the PDM leadership including holding protests, rallies and an organized national structure of the PDM, which was announced at the All Parties Conference hosted by PPP in Islamabad on September 20. The other parties of the PDM will also nominate their members for the committee.