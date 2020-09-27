close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2020

Gilani, Ashraf nominated for PDM Committee

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday nominated former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to represent the party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Committee.

The committee will steer and recommend a line of action and strategy to the PDM leadership including holding protests, rallies and an organized national structure of the PDM, which was announced at the All Parties Conference hosted by PPP in Islamabad on September 20. The other parties of the PDM will also nominate their members for the committee.

Latest News

More From Top Story