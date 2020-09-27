Balochistan wants extending schools closure

QUETTA: The Balochistan government, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, will ask the National Command and Operation Centre to extend the reopening of primary schools in the province from September 30 to October 15, 2020, Radio Pakistanreported. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the province reported 427 coronavirus infections in the last 10 days, which was "alarming".

The spokesperson said that committees led by deputy commissioners were formed in all districts to determine the actual situation of the pandemic's resurgence.

Shahwani said that the province had made wearing masks compulsory, and if a person violates it in schools, they will be slapped with a fine.

On Tuesday, the NCOC allowed the resumption of secondary classes on September 23.

Classes for Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, have already resumed since September 15.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, said: "We did not see a significant change [in infections] after the educational institutions reopened in the country."