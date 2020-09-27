CM approves setting up OPC in S Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) at the CM’s Office on Saturday to review the overall performance of the commission.

The meeting gave approval to establish the OPC in south Punjab. Buzdar said that setting up OPC in South Punjab would provide relief to the people of the area. The meeting also decided to open the OPC desks at all e-Khidmat Marakaz in different districts of the province to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots level. The meeting also gave approval for amendments to the OPC Act 2014 while the final approval for the amendments to the Act would be given by the Punjab cabinet. The CM said that advisory councils should be formed at the earliest as per the rules and regulations.