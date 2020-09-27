close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2020

Two commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2020

FAISALABAD: Two people, including a teenager boy, committed suicide on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four other people attempted suicide over domestic and monetary problems. Teenager Alina Arif of chak 204/RB took poisonous pills and died. Youth Ehsan Ullah of Chak 44/GB swallowed poisonous pills and died. Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad of Shadab Colony, Babar Rashid of Chak 61/JB, Wasim Khalid of Muhammadwala and Javeria of Partab Nagar attempted suicide by consuming poison and acid over reportedly domestic and financial problems. They were shifted to hospital where condition of two people was stated to be critical.

