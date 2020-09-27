Man killed over petty issue

SARGODHA: A man was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds over a petty dispute in Urban Area police on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Tayyab of Green Valley had an altercation with Muhammad Asad over a petty issue.

On the day of incident, Asad and his two accomplices opened firing at Tayyab and his friends Muhammad Javaid, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Munir when they were sitting at a shop.

As a result, Tayyab died on the spot while three others received injuries. The injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital.