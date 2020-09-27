Two booked for torturing youth

MUZAFFARGARH: Police have registered a case against two accused over torturing a youth over an old enmity.

According to police spokesman, outlaws identified as Naseer and M Hussain of Mouza Langarwah in Kundai police premises tied Arif with ropes and tortured him to take revenge of an old enmity and also made video of the incident. The police freed the youth and booked the accused.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took the notice of the incident and directed DSP Alipur to directly supervise the investigation.