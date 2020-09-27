Man, son among three die in road accidents

SIALKOT: Three people, including a man and his son, died in two road accidents on Saturday.

A speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Adamke stop in the limits of the Sambrial police, killing motorcyclist Akram, 35, and his four-year-old son Mohsin on the spot and injuring Akram's wife Shagufta Bibi, 28, critically. Meanwhile, a speeding van hit and killed cyclist Touheed, 16, on Saidpur Road in the limits of Kotli Said Ameer police.

Gepco employees among 30 booked for attacking FIA team: Daska police have registered a case against 30 people, mostly employees of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) for attacking a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), beating up the officials and getting freed a hand-cuffed Gepco official in the XEN office. Police registered the case on the report of FIA Inspector Usman Iftikhar. The FIA team raided XEN Daska office and arrested official Mian Jameel taking Rs 100,000 bribe from Rana Shahid Sohail. The FIA team hand-cuffed the accused, who raised an alarm and called his colleagues for help. Dozens of Gepco employees attacked the FIA team and got freed the accused. According to police, Gepco employees Baba Arif, Junaid Asghar, Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, Jamshaid Cheema, Naeem Anwar and Shabbir Mayo got the accused freed from the FIA team.

Police registered a case, though no arrest was made till filing of the report.

GIRL DROWNS IN CANAL: A girl drowned in a canal on Saturday. The wife of Sabir Hussain went to Marala Ravi-Link (MRL) canal near Nurpur village to wash clothes along with her three daughters Sabahat, 14, Abira, 13, and Aisha, 12. When she was washing clothes, her daughters started bathing in the canal. Suddenly, they slipped into deep water and locals rescue Sabahat and Abira, but Aisha drowned and efforts are under way to fish out her body.