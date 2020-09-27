Youth killed as rivals trade fire in Karak

KARAK: A youngster was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups of outlaws in a music concert in Isak Chountra area of Tehsil Karak, police sources said on Saturday.

Police sources and eyewitnesses said that two rival groups of proclaimed offenders opened indiscriminate fire at a music concert in a wedding in Isak Chountra late Friday night.

As a result, one Mussadiq was killed on the spot while another youngster identified as Asmatullah was injured. The injured youngster was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The eyewitnesses said that people ran for cover when the outlaws opened fire. When the firing stopped, the body and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Karak, where the doctors referred the injured man to a hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition.