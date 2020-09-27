Pashto writer Prof Jahanzeb Niaz remembered

PESHAWAR: Noted poet and scholar Prof Jahanzeb Niaz was remembered at a function held at the Pakhtun Cultural Museum, Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar on Saturday.

A large number of poets, research scholars and students showed up at the event. Dr Kazim n Niaz, son of Prof Niaz and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also among the attendees.

Scholars read out papers on different aspects of the late Pashto poet, intellectual, linguist and researcher, Prof Jahanzeb Niaz’s life and his literary contributions.

Five ‘Prof Jahanzeb awards’ were given to Rokhan Yousafzai, Amjad Ali Khadim, Zaman Zaheer, Shakirzeb and Fahad Ihsas for the best services in their respective field while cash award Rs10,000 each was also given to 10 poor but position holder girls students of Government High School in Rajar, Charasadda.

Hamish Khalil was given a life achievement award at the event.

The Prof Jahanzeb Niaz Organising Committee organized the function and senior writer, Hamish Khalil graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prof Aseer Mangal, president of the organising committee said that Prof Jahanzeb Niaz had more than a dozen books to his credit, six among them being on poetry and prose while the rest were related to research and compilation.

He said that Prof Niaz inspired many of his students and young literati to serve their land and people.

Hamish Khalil in his paper said that Prof Niaz was a humble soul who would always guide his students to explore new ideas.

He said the late writer was a source of motivation for even his colleagues. Khalil said Prof Niaz was a strong advocate of girls’ education.