Cop kills man, injures another at police post

PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was killed and his brother injured when a police constable allegedly opened fire at them at a police post in Nasir Bagh.

As per a police report, the constable opened fire after he and the deceased Afghan national Wazir Gul exchanged harsh words over the meeting of the latter’s sister with the cop at the police post during odd hours. Constable Saifur Rehman and his friend Haider were arrested after the incident. The relatives and villagers of the deceased blocked the main Jamrud Road by placing the body of Wazir Gul, demanding strict punishment to the constable and other persons involved.

Alif Khan, brother of Wazir Gul, who was also injured in the firing, told police that they noticed the absence of their sister from the house on Friday night after which they started searching for her. He told the police that they saw their sister coming out of the police post close to their house.

The complainant told the police that they went to the Regi police post where Constable Saifur Rehman and his friend opened fire on them. The complainant said his brother Wazir Gul, in mid 20s, was killed while he sustained injuries in the firing.

Police officials said that both the constable and his friend had been arrested and a case registered against them.