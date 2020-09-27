Usman hopes to win quota place for Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top skeet shooter Usman Chand is hopes to win a quota place for Tokyo Olympics in his last attempt through international rankings.

He is to participate in the 2021 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in New Delhi which has some Tokyo 2020 seats up for grabs.

It is to be noted that the quota events for the Tokyo Olympics are now closed but there is one chance to qualify for the Olympics on the basis of international rankings by the end of the qualification period, which is June 6, 2021.

“I am very much hopeful that I will be able to qualify for the Olympics,” said Usman while talking to ‘The News’.

“Though it appears quite difficult, if I manage to finish among top six in the world cup in India it will be a dream come true for me,” he said.

He added that he would talk to the officials of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) in this regard. “I am all ready for this world cup. I will talk to the NRAP officials so that I can apply for visa well in time since India creates issues when it comes to giving visas to Pakistani shooters,” said Usman, who is currently ranked 108th in the world in skeet category.

An official of NRAP told ‘The News’ recently that they would prepare Usman to achieve this feat. “We will try our best to send our talented shooter Usman Chand to as many international events as possible to help him qualify for the Olympics,” he said.

He added that Usman would get good rankings if he performed well even in just one event. “We are quite hopeful of getting one more shooter from Pakistan into the Olympics,” he said.

Three shooters from Pakistan have already achieved quota places for Tokyo Olympics in pistol category.

However, NRAP Secretary General Razi Ahmed said that participation in the world cup in India depended on the policy of the government. “Last year, India denied visas to our two shooters. But India had to pay a heavy price for doing that as the event lost its qualification status,” he said.

“I hope India will not create issues for our shooters this time,” said Razi. “Yet, it all depends on the policy of the government. Whether our shooters can participate in this world cup in India or not.

“The International Shooting Sport Federation has designated this world cup a qualifying event on the basis of rankings and this compels us to send our shooters to this world cup.

“We hope our shooters participate in this world cup and win one more quota place for Tokyo. We will try our best,” said Razi.

He said that the best performers of the national shooting championship in Jhelum would get chances to participate in international events.