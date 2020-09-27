Ideal Club beat Tauseef Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ideal Club won the opening exibition match of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament against Tauseef Club by 19 runs at Township Ideal ground.
Scores:
Ideal Club 149/9 in 20 Overs. M Asif 39, Riasat Ali 30, Shakir Khan 49 (not out), Sadam Khan 3/16.
Tauseef Club 130 all our in 20 Overs. Rahimullah 57, Waqasullah 18, Rehan Ahmed 4/18, Zaman Zafar 3/20, Shakir Khan 2/24.