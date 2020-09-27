Army on top at National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army took lead at 27th National Shooting Championship at Pak Army International Shooting Range in Jhelum on Saturday.

In the individual category of Rapid Fire Pistol event, Navy’s G M Bashir scored 633 points to win gold medal and Khalil Akhtar of Army scored 623 points to claim silver medal. Junaid of Navy scored 603 points for bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Army with 1696 points won gold and Navy with 1683 points grabbed silver. The bronze medal went to PAF with 1470 points.

In the individual category of Air Pistol for junior men, Navy’s Aoun Ali and Abdul Majid scored 554 points and 552 points to win gold and silver medals, respectively, while Adnan of Army scored 551 points for the bronze medal.

In the individual category of the said event for women, Kishamala Talat and Rimsha Walayat of Army scored 567 points and 539 points to claim gold and bronze medals, respectively. Rasam Gul of Navy scored 558 points to grab the silver medal.

In the individual category of trap event, Farrukh of Army took the gold medal and Usman Sadiq from Sindh won the silver medal. Zafar ul Haq of Army claimed the bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold, Sindh took silver, and Navy got bronze.

At the end of the second day, Army with six gold, one silver, and five bronze medals were on the top. Navy were second with three gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

PAF with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals were third. Sindh with two silver medals stood at the fourth position. The teams of ASF, WAPDA, and KP have not won any medal yet.