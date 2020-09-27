26 dead in Ukraine plane crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHUGUIV, Ukraine: At least 26 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Friday when a Ukrainian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko confirmed the death toll to AFP, describing the incident as a “shock”, and saying that the cause of the crash was being investigated.