Chennai in muddle with misfiring spinners: Fleming

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings have struggled to get their lineup right and the team’s misfiring spinners have added to their woes after two successive Indian Premier League losses, team coach Stephen Fleming said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team went down to Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday after managing just 131 for seven while chasing a target of 176. Fleming said spin bowlers Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja had been unable to exploit slow pitches after winning the season opener against Mumbai. “It’s an area of concern because it is such a strength for CSK,” Fleming said. “The style of play that we have developed over the last 12 years is heavily based on spin,” he added. Chawla claimed two and gave away 33 runs from his four overs against Delhi while Jadeja went wicketless as he leaked 44 runs. Jadeja and Chawla’s combined eight overs cost 95 runs in the loss to Rajasthan Royals.