Sun Sep 27, 2020
Life of the poor

Newspost

 
September 27, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Abandoned vision’ (Sep 26) by Raja Shafaatullah. The writer has beautifully explained the widening gap between the poor and the rich in the country. It seems that no one in this country pays any attention to the plight of the poor. The recent decision by the government to increase the price of medicines has created a lot of problems for the poor.

There are so many people who need immediate medical help, but they do not go to hospital because of financial constraints. It is really painful to see how the poor ignore their health because they simply cannot afford healthcare facilities.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

