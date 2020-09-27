Pakistan’s new virus cases drop to 566

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: New coronavirus cases in Pakistan dropped to 566 after registering two days of near-800 daily infections as the country goes ahead with plans to reopen primary schools tomorrow (Monday).

Active cases in Pakistan rose to 7,797 in 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Seven people died in the same period.

Meanwhile, education minister Shafqat Mahmood told reporters that ahead of the primary schools’ reopening in Punjab, the government conducted large scale tests of Covid-19 and credited the “dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Imran Khan for steering the country out of the pandemic.

He said the national economy was improving due to the “farsighted policies of the incumbent government”, adding that country’s exports increased despite the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani tweeted that owing to the rise in coronavirus cases in the province, the government is planning on delaying the reopening of primary schools by 15 days (till October 15) and that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had expressed concern over the spread.