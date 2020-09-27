Cadets among 26 dead in Ukraine mly plane crash

CHUGUIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday praised the only survivor of a military plane crash as the death toll climbed to 26, after another cadet died and three more bodies were found.

Zelensky went to the scene of the tragedy near the eastern city of Kharkiv where an Antonov An-26 transport plane carrying 20 cadets and seven officers crashed during a training flight on Friday evening.

“Ukraine has lost 26 worthy sons,” Zelensky said on Facebook, referring to the cadets and officers of the Kharkiv National Air Force University. “It is difficult to find words to express the pain of this loss,” he said, declaring Saturday a day of mourning.

The plane burst into flames on landing around two kilometres (more than one mile) from the Chuguiv military air base. On Saturday, the death toll rose after three more bodies were found under the charred remains of the plane and one of the two survivors died in hospital from extensive burns.

Zelensky visited the only remaining survivor in a military hospital in Kharkiv, posting a picture of the 20-year-old cadet lying in bed with a bandaged head and right arm. He said the cadet, Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, “came to his senses near the wreckage of the An-26.”

The second cadet died in hospital, the Ukrainian president said as he praised Zolochevsky for his “heroism.” “Ukraine is proud of you!” he said.

Doctors said that Zolochevsky suffered a concussion but his life was not in danger. Most cadets onboard were believed to be between the ages of 19 and 22. Zelensky said the cause of the crash should be quickly established and called for an “objective” investigation.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said the plane was performing a training flight but the cadets were not involved in piloting it. The security service, citing preliminary information, said the pilot reported an engine failure and seven minutes later the plane hit the ground.