LAHORE: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday.

The Punjab governor said the government wouldn't let those succeed who were trying to destabilise the country. “Our government has put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery and a strong economy is vital for the country’s progress,” he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched historic programmes for public welfare. Poor friendly initiatives like Ehsaas Programme and Kamyab Jawan Programme are aimed at uplift of underprivileged sections of the population. Through Citizens’ Portal launched by the prime minister, every citizen can register their complaints to the authorities concerned.

He said corruption has caused a great loss to Pakistan. “We came to power with the mandate to root out corruption and for that we stand by the accountability organisations. We have made difficult decisions to put Pakistan’s economy in the right direction and the situation is improving accordingly. We will provide relief to the public on every front,” the governor stated.

“We are ensuring meritocracy and transparency in the country and Pakistan is moving forward on every front,” he said. Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the government’s economic targets are very clear and it is taking all practical steps in order to achieve them.