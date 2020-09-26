close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
A
APP
September 26, 2020

Karachi Corps Commander witnesses troops' training exercise

A
APP
September 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz witnessed training exercise of troops in Salahpat and Rahim Yar Khan. The troops from Karachi and Panu Aqil garrison participated in field exercise, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. Corps Commander appreciated troops for their operational readiness and training standards.

