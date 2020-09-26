close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Society that is kind to animals also looks after women, children: IHC CJ

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday remarked that societies which take care of animals will also look after women and children. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarked while hearing case pertaining to death of animals at the Marghazar Zoo and said that it has already declared the zoo will no longer exist. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said, “Those animals were locked at zoo which lives in mountains. Bears are habitual of snow but were kept in warm weather here. Those who value life do not harm animals. “Rapes of women and children will not occur if the society is sympathetic towards animals. Those who take care of animals will also look after women and children.” Later the court adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.

Latest News

More From Top Story