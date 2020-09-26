Saifur Rehman to move court against factory demolition

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Ethesab Bureau and ex-Senator Saifur Rehman has announced to move courts over demolition of his factory in Chak Shahzad.

He said that his factory in Chak Shahzad was demolished deliberately as this factory had been functional for the last 40 years and his business had nothing to do with Nawaz Sharif.

Talking with the Jang/The news on telephone from Doha Qatar, Saifur Rehman said the land for the factory was leased for 90 years by the government of General Ziaul Haq. “The Capital Development Authority did neither issue any notice nor did give any reason before the demolition of the factory and this is clearly victimisation,” he said. He said recently his business group made an investment of $3 billion in Pakistan and installed a power project. “Our business group is one of the biggest industrial and construction groups where 8,000 Pakistanis are working out of the 16,000 employees and Royal family of Qatar were our business partners,” he said.

He said later General Ziaul Haq visited Qatar 40 years ago and General Jehanzeb Arbab was posted as a Pakistan’s ambassador and both also visited our factory there and invited us to invest in Pakistan. “We installed the pre-cast factory in Chak Shahzad and now we are being told that that the housing colony would be constructed here,” he said.

He said ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with our factory at Chak Shahzad and even nothing to do with our business.

Saifur Rehman said, “Neither have we violated any law nor have defaulted but all the actions taken against us without any reasons. We are going in courts of law for justice and to file a case on Monday,” he said.