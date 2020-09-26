Two injured in Indian LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) injuring two innocent civilians.

The "indiscriminate and unprovoked" ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on September 24 in Baroh Sector of the LoC caused serious injuries to 35-year-old Shakeel Ayub and 8-year-old Luqman Shakeel, residents of Baroh Village, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,340 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 Shahadats and serious injuries to 187 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians, the diplomat was informed that "such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

The diplomat was conveyed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention of the world from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.