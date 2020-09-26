Imran, Ghani talk over phone: Seize opportunity to reunite again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Friday exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral engagement.

The prime minister called up Ghani and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Afghan peace process. He noted the positive results of efforts culminating in the US-Taliban peace agreement and commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

He also appreciated the steps taken by the relevant sides to enable the start of negotiations in Doha and emphasized the importance of all Afghan parties working for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

He further underscored that all Afghan stakeholders must seize this historic opportunity and work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process.

He further emphasized that Pakistan would fully support the decisions that the Afghan people would take about their future.

The prime minister underlined the importance Pakistan attached to a constructive engagement with Afghanistan and to peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.