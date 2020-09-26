A society that is kind to animals also looks after women, children: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday remarked that societies which take care of animals will also look after women and children.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarked while hearing case pertaining to death of animals at the Marghazar Zoo and said that it has already declared the zoo will no longer exist. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said, “Those animals were locked at zoo which lives in mountains. Bears are habitual of snow but were kept in warm weather here. Those who value life do not harm animals.

“Rapes of women and children will not occur if the society is sympathetic towards animals. Those who take care of animals will also look after women and children.” Later the court adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.