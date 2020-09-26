close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Three indicted in Rs280 million AG Office fraud case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday framed charges against the accused in AG Office Rs280 million fraud case. The court has indicted Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's SeniorAuditor Azam Nawaz. As per National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.

