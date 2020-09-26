Three indicted in Rs280 million AG Office fraud case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday framed charges against the accused in AG Office Rs280 million fraud case. The court has indicted Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's SeniorAuditor Azam Nawaz. As per National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.