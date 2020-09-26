CM Usman Buzdar approves upgrading of nursing service structure

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved various measures, including up-gradation of the nursing service structure while presiding over a meeting.

It was decided to streamline the promotion criterion for the nurses and the meeting also approved awarding M Phil and Ph.D. scholarships to the nursing sector. Usman Buzdar said that nursing schools would be given the status of colleges, along with the provision of hostel facility.

He said that nurses would be sent abroad on scholarships and necessary measures would be taken to ensure the betterment of the nursing sector. A mega package will soon be announced by the CM for the nurses.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company’s board should immediately be completed, he added. The chief minister, while directing to prepare a business plan for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, said that the health department, with the consultation of authorities, should present final recommendations so that decisions could be taken for the effective working of the institution.

Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education gave a briefing regarding proposed measures for the betterment of nursing cadres, Sehat Insaf Cards and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute. The chief minister was briefed that 62 kidneys and seven livers had been transplanted so far in PKLI. Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector and more than 5 million Sehat Insaf Cards had been distributed among deserving people.