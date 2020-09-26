Punjab govt brings ordinance for timely payments to sugarcane growers

LAHORE: Anticipating defeat in the legislation to amend the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950, the government has brought an ordinance to change certain clauses to control sugar millers in the guise of ensuring payments to sugarcane growers.

The ordinance introduced by the Punjab government on September 24 stated justifications that ‘it is necessary to amend the Sugar Factories (Control) Act, 1950 to ensure payments to the cane growers in a timely and transparent manner and to make provisions for the ancillary matters.

The ordinance states the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab is not in session and the Punjab government is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action. Further, in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution of the Islamic republic of Pakistan, the governor of Punjab is pleased to promulgate the following Ordinance:

Through the ordinance cited as the Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the government made amendments to Sections 2, 13, 13-A, 14, 21 and 22 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950. The ordinance is now going to haunt the sugar industry in Punjab during the coming crushing season as the government has introduced strict punishments through amendments to the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950.

Section 22 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 deals with punishments and fines in case of violation of any section of the act. The government through the ordinance increased punishment and fines to the highest level. According to Section 22, any person contravening the provisions of this act or any order or rule made thereunder shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to five million rupees per day or with both: provided that the fine shall not be less than five million rupees per day in case of repeated offence. Further, offences under the act shall be cognizable and non-bailable.

Federal and provincial government officials attached to the development said that on the instruction of the prime minister, the exercise of the amendments to the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 was started while the provincial government was unable to bring amendments to the act through legislation in the Punjab Assembly in the given deadline of the PM. Further, the prime minister was wrongly communicated in a meeting about the amendments while the proposed amendments were even not brought to the Punjab Assembly. Resultantly, the Punjab government introduced the ‘necessary’ amendments through an ordinance which is likely to extend for another legal duration.

Following the amendments to the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 through this ordinance, the industry is likely to not start the crushing season this year in the wake of a good sugarcane crop as compared to the previous years. According to an official, the area under sugarcane cultivation has been increased substantially this year alongside a bumper crop expectation owing to heavy rains. This needs a fully-fledged crushing season to ensure that farmers are not deprived of their returns and compelled to use the crop as fodder or make Gur from it.

On the other hand, an industry official disclosed that a number of sugar mills stopped the maintenance of their machineries, which they do ahead of the crushing season to get ready for smooth functioning during the crushing. They are considering opting for a non-working season this year to avoid any government action due to any political reason. Since the government introduced strict punishments through Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and it would be difficult to ensure payments to the growers within the stipulated time as one has to make payment within 15 days against the CPR issued while the industry faced liquidity issues during the crushing season. Thus, the amendments are going to impose heavy fines and imprisonment on the industry owners in this season.