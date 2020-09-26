Govt to provide financial assistance to UET

LAHORE: Punjab government is working on a proposal to provide one-time financial assistance to help University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore out of financial deficit.

In this regard the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab held a meeting recently in which it was discussed that the UET could be provided with one-time financial assistance of Rs 300 million. Sources said terms and conditions for the financial assistance were yet to be finalized and added the support extended to the UET could be a loan for fiscal year 2020-21.

Meanwhile, in a press release the Teaching Staff Association of UET has thanked the Governor of Punjab and the Chief Minister of Punjab. At a meeting on Friday UET-TSA President Dr Fahim Gohar Awan said the faculty would continue to work together to get the university out of the current fiscal deficit. He also hoped that the Punjab government would also pay its dues of Rs. 1 billion to the UET so that it could stand on its own feet and provide education and research as well as to continue construction and development work. Dr Fahim Gohar Awan said that due to the financial crisis, the ongoing research in UET from its own sources had stopped while the grant of researchers was also stopped due to which research activities of more than 350 PhD teachers had come to a standstill. UET-TSA General Secretary Dr Tanveer Qasim and other officials were also present at the meeting.