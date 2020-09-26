All schools to open on 28th in Sindh

KARACHI: The pre-primary, primary and middle school classes across Sindh will reopen on September 28. However, all the schools will be bound to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and inform the students about two to three precautionary measures before starting their classes.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Friday. He clarified that if parents thought their children would not be safe, they had the choice of not sending them to school. Also, if owners thought that they should not reopen the schools, they also had the choice of doing so, the education minister explained.

"I have made clear statements several times regarding the opening of educational institutions but it seems that there is still some ambiguity," he said, adding that all the educational institutions from the nursery level to the university level will open from September 28 onwards.

Ghani said the Sindh government had only delayed the second phase of the reopening of schools which affected the sixth, seventh and eighth grades for a week. Now, the middle schools would reopen along with the primary schools on September 28, he explained.

Ghani said that for the last 10 days, he and officers of the education department had been visiting public and private educational institutions on a daily basis.

He added that some educational institutions were sealed if the education department had found that a staffer of the institute had tested positive for COVID-19 or the institutions invited students of pre-primary and primary levels before it was allowed.

The education minister requested the parents to tell their children to follow the SOPs. The parents should inspect their children's schools and their classrooms to ensure their owners are fully implementing the SOPs.

"We have left it up to the educational institutions to increase children's classes in their educational institutions, operate in different shifts or invite children in one-day shifts," he said.

Commenting on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) rally on Sunday where they demanded a separate province comprising the urban centres of Sindh, Ghani said such a demand had made it clear that the MQM-P was not a patriotic but a fascist party.

The minister went on to say that the present setup of the MQM-P was still pro-Altaf Hussain and the apparent dissociation of the MQM-P from the party founder was a deceit.

Even today, the MQM-P leaders were following the politics of spreading hatred, killing and intimidation, Ghani remarked, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party would organise a rally in response to the MQM-P's rally.

He lamented that Sindh was producing 70 per cent of gas but still the province suffered gas shortage and worst load-shedding. According to the constitution, the province producing gas has the first right to it but the hostility of the federal government towards Sindh had pushed the people of the province into gas and electricity crisis, he said.

When asked about the census, he said the PPP had stipulated before the approval of the 24th constitutional amendment that it had reservations on the census results and it was agreed that the results would be randomly checked.