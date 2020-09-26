LCCI Chambers Class polls

LAHORE: PIAF-Founders Alliance made a clean sweep in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) election by winning all the seven seats of Chambers Class vacated by the retiring executive committee members. Only 948 votes were polled out of 3,179 registered votes. Nineteen votes were rejected. The alliance got 701 penal votes that ensured victory of all its candidates. Among the winners, Mian Tariq Misbah obtained 872 votes, Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi 841 votes, Tahir Manzoor got 834 votes, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi got 826 votes, Abdul wadood Alvi secured 800 votes and Mubashar Naseer Butt obtained 783 votes. Polling for Associate Class member would be held on Saturday.