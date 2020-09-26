Youth kills brother over minor row

KASUR: A youth shot dead his elder brother over a minor dispute near Arzanipur village on Friday. Reportedly, Naeem was sitting at his petrol pump when his younger brother Shakeel came and allegedly shot him dead.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A 14-year-old girl was abducted near Marali Otar village. Ramzan’s daughter Sadia was alone in her house when accused entered the house and abducted Sadia Bibi.

MEETING: A meeting was held to review the performance of the anti-polio campaign here on Friday. The moot was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali. The meeting was told that 100pc target was completed and cases were registered against three persons for non-vaccination and fighting with the polio teams.