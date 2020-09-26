Two sons of cop held for displaying weapons on social media

FAISALABAD: Police on Friday arrested two sons of a police officer for displaying weapons on social media.

Reportedly, on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a police team headed by Samanabad SHO Junaid Nazir Gujar conducted a raid at Abdullah Colony and arrested Mohsin Sardar and Mubashar Sardar, sons of Rana Saleem, on the charge of displaying photos of weapons on social media.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide here on Friday. Muhammad Tayyab of Muhammadpura committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Tandlianwala Bypass. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained.