Two sons of cop held for displaying weapons on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police on Friday arrested two sons of a police officer for displaying weapons on social media.
Reportedly, on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a police team headed by Samanabad SHO Junaid Nazir Gujar conducted a raid at Abdullah Colony and arrested Mohsin Sardar and Mubashar Sardar, sons of Rana Saleem, on the charge of displaying photos of weapons on social media.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide here on Friday. Muhammad Tayyab of Muhammadpura committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Tandlianwala Bypass. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained.