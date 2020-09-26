14-year-old deaf girl gang-raped in Rahimyar Khan

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 14-year-old deaf girl was allegedly raped by six people Basti Qadirabad on Friday.

Reportedly, the girl went to field for some work, but six accused abducted her in a car and took her to some unknown place where they raped her.

Later, they threw her on the National Highway. The girl was shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the DPO took notice of the issue and ordered the police to arrest the accused immediately. Later, the police arrested Allah Dewaya, Sajjad and Mushtaq. The police have registered a case.

THREE KILLED IN ACCIDENTS: Three people died in separate road accidents here on Friday. Ikhlaq Ahmed, a resident of Mauza Unar along with his sister-in-law was on his way by a motorbike when an oil tankercoming from behind hit them on the National Highway.

As a result, the woman died instantly while Ikhlaq Ahmed sustained injuries. In another incident on Khanpur Road, a bus collided with a van coming from opposite direction. As a result, Shahzad and his friend Zeeshan were killed on the spot.