Punjab reports 10th polio case

LAHORE: Another polio case has surfaced in Punjab this time in Ahmedpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur raising the number of affected children this year in the province to 10 on Friday.

It is the second polio case recorded in Ahmedpur East in 2020. The child belongs to a rural far flung area whose hands feet face and neck have been affected by the paralysing disease. The child who belongs to a poor family is stated to be in a critical condition.