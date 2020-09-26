Civil Aviation kicks off plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hasan Nasir Jamy on Friday kicked off tree plantation campaign under ‘Clean Green Program’ by planting a sapling at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) ‘Ramma Dam’ site.

The main purpose of inaugurating ‘MIYAWAKI FOREST’ under the ‘Clean Green Program’ is to meet with environmental challenges. The plantation campaign, in future, would help reduce environmental issues in the surrounding area. Under this programme, 500 acre area would be converted into the green forest in a span of three year.

Inaugurating the campaign, DG Hasan Nasir Jamy said that plantation drive in the area is our contribution in the Prime Minister ten billion tree Tsunami campaign. “Like other basic necessities such as education and health for the citizens of the country, It is also necessary for all to plant saplings for conservation of our eco system,” he said.

He said that the tree plantation campaign initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan was appreciated at international forums.“It is being considered as a valuable contribution to meet environmental challenges,” he added. DG CAA also asked the management to also focus on ‘Solarization’ and ‘Recycling of water waste’. “Everyone needs to play his/her positive role. Every individual should contribute to the ‘Tree plantation campaign’ in the country,” said DG CAA.

While the climate change is believed to cause major changes across the world, he expressed hope that the contribution of tree plantation would help reduce environmental pollution.

In 5-year planning of tree plantation in 500 acres area, eight lac different kinds of saplings would be planted to contribute towards ‘Ten billion tree Tsunami campaign’. As many as three lac saplings have been planted and two lac saplings would be planted in 2021. Different species of saplings including Muttay, Ficus, Jatropha, Tecoma, Sukh Chain, Hamellia, Nerim, Ligustrum, Kachnar, Silvery and Ropia are planned to be planted in the area.