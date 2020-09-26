Investment linked to industries progress, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that investment could only be boosted if industries in the province make progress.

Also, he added, new investment could create numerous opportunities for employment.

Chairing a meeting at the CM office, Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had taken a major step for promotion of investment of billions of rupees in the province through simplifying issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) from different departments for setting up of cement factories.

“The government has also linked the issuance of NOCs with a timeline whereas it has been decided to made necessary amendment to the rules and regulations regarding the unused mining lease,” he said.