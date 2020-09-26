Ban on visitors’ entry in NAB offices to continue

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday decided to continue ban on entry of visitors at NAB Headquarters and all regional offices amid fears of possible second wave of corona pandemic as announced by government.

The decision was taken at the meeting held Friday under Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and reviewed comprehensive strategy regarding COVID-19.

The meeting directed NAB officers/officials to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid fears of possible second wave of pandemic as announced by government.

The meeting decided to ensure the attendance of NAB investigation officers and prosecutors in different NAB cases in accountability courts, high courts and in Supreme Court of Pakistan strictly following COVID-19 guidelines.

The checking of all officers/staff would be ensured at entry gate through thermal guns. The staffers having cough or fever would be facilitated to have medicine from the doctor.

No person will be allowed to enter lift without wearing face mask. Office work would be preferred through E-filing. If required, hard copy would be sent after proper sanitisation.

Inter office meetings would be preferably held via video link, skype and in case of meeting one meter distance will be ensured. Head office and regional bureaus of NAB would ensure COVID preventive measures.