Notices on plea seeking ownership of 26 plots in Johar Town

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to the provincial government and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on a petition of an alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb’s son seeking ownership of 26 plots in Johar Town.

Tariq Mansha, the petitioner, through his counsel, submitted that the LDA had acquired his land for the establishment of its scheme in Johar Town. He said 26 developed plots of exemption were allotted to him against the land acquired for the housing scheme.

Mansha contended that all the 26 plots were in his possession but the LDA was reluctant to transfer the ownership of the plots in his favour in the wake of a suo motu notice taken by then chief justice of Pakistan against his family on charges of land grabbing.

However, he said, his family stood cleared of all the charges by the different trial courts. The petitioner asked the court to order the LDA to transfer the ownership of his plots in his favour as a lawful right.

Justice Ayesha A Malik issued notices to the provincial government and the LDA for their replies by next week.

fraud case: An accountability court on Friday framed charges against the accused in AG Office Rs280 million fraud case.

The court has indicted Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz. As per National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused persons had in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.