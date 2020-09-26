Seven hurt in clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Seven people were wounded during a clash between two groups in the Shah Latif police remits on Friday. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and detained three suspects.
The casualties were taken to hospital. Police said that the clash occurred after people from a tribe suspected persons of a rival tribe had stolen a vehicle.