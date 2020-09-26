Women’s competition at Islamabad Super Cup put off

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has postponed the women’s event in the PTF-ITF Islamabad Super Cup as six of the eight top players have pulled out of the event citing one or the other reason.

PTF Executive Vice President Khawar Hayat told ‘The News’ that now the event will include only two categories — men’s singles and junior singles. The Super Cup is all set to start from October 1 here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

The women players who pulled out of the event are Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Esha Javed, Shimza Naz Durab, Meheq Khokhar and Mahin Aftab Qureshi.

“Top eight players in each of the three categories were invited to play in the invitational event. All men and junior players have confirmed their entries while six out of eight women players have expressed their unavailability. We went out of the way to hold the women’s event on the sidelines of the men and juniors just to promote women’s tennis. Surprisingly, six female players pulled out of the event leaving us with no option but to postpone the event, possibly for later stages,” Khawar said.

He added that holding the event with two girls Sarah Mansoor and Noor Malik would hardly fetch any results, however the men and junior events will be staged as planned.