Russia accuses Germany on Navalny medical probe

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday accused Germany of refusing to cooperate with it to establish the cause of of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s illness as he continues to recover in Berlin.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner collapsed on a flight to Moscow from Siberia in what his allies say was a state-sanctioned poison attack. He was discharged from a hospital in Berlin this week after receiving treatment for a month.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that doctors in Siberia had passed information to their colleagues in Berlin and that Russia was ready to collaborate for the sake of Navalny’s “speedy recovery”. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden have said they confirmed the staunch critic of President Putin was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet military-grade nerve agent.