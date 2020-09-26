Sudan court jails six more artists

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese court has sentenced six artists to two months in jail for “creating a public nuisance”, a lawyer said on Friday, bringing the total number convicted in the case to 11. Thursday’s sentence, which also saw the group fined 5,000 Sudanese pounds ($90) each, comes a week after the court issued the same ruling for five other artists, including prize-winning Sudanese filmmaker Hajooj Kuka.