Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Ten migrants drown trying to reach Mayotte

MAMOUDZOU: Ten migrants from the Comoros, including a seven-year-old child, have drowned while trying to make their way illegally to France’s Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, officials said on Friday. Mayotte has in recent years seen a massive influx of migrants from its comparatively poor and unstable neighbour, and increasingly also from countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

