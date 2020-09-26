Fulham’s Opoku joins Plymouth

LONDON: Plymouth have signed defender Jerome Opoku on loan from Fulham. The central defender, who can also play at left-back, joins Ryan Lowe’s side on an initial deal until January.

Opoku spent last season on loan in Sky Bet League One with Accrington, making 21 appearances as Stanley consolidated in the third tier. The 21-year-old has been with Fulham since he was nine and signed a new long-term deal at Craven Cottage last summer.