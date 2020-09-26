close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 26, 2020

Want to take all parties along in legislation: PM

Top Story

A
APP
September 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said it was his desire to take along other parliamentary parties in the legislative process — “in the best public interest”.

He was discussing matters related to legislation, measures of public interest and welfare with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

According to a statement from his media office, the Prime Minister said the legislature has an important role to play in protecting and upholding the rights of the people under the Constitution and the law. Khan said, in this regard, the members of the government would continue to play due role in any reforms or amendments required in the existing laws. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also called on the Prime Minister and discussed matters related to the youth.

Latest News

More From Top Story