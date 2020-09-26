Pakistani Hindus protest outside Indian mission enters 2nd day

ISLAMABAD: The sit-in outside the Indian High Commission here entered its second day on Friday as the country’s Hindu community demanded a transparent inquiry into the deaths in mysterious circumstances of 11 Pakistani Hindus in the northwestern Indian city of Jodhpur last month.

A large number of Hindus, led by lawmaker and Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, reached Islamabad late on Thursday from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and demanded of the Indian government a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident. They also called upon the international community to provide them justice. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vankwani said India must provide post-mortem report and a copy of the police complaint of the incident to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi immediately.

Vankwani was accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who said the government is fully backing the Pakistani Hindu community in their demand for a transparent investigation.

Chaudhry said Modi’s government converted India into a “fascist state”, which he said was a threat for neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and China. “India should be answerable to the unjust bloodshed of Pakistani citizens in India,” he added.

The federal minister said he visited the sit-in to express solidarity with Pakistan’s Hindu community.

“The Hindu community of Pakistan stands with the Bheel community,” he added. When Vankwani spoke, he said: “Our goal is not to block the road but to sit in front of the Indian High Commission.”

He added: “India wants to use the Hindu community as spies against Pakistan and anyone who is not willing to spy is killed in this way. We want to tell India that we Pakistanis know how to fight for the rights of our citizens.”