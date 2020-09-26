Kashmiri victims DNA matches their families: Indian police

Ag APP

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian police have confirmed that the three labourers killed in a fake encounter carried out by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian in July were indeed labourers from Rajouri after their DNA matched with family members.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, occupied Kashmir’s police chief, Vijay Kumar on Friday admitted that DNA samples of families from the Rajouri district and the three deceased labourers had matched.

“We have received the DNA sample results of three families of Rajouri and they have matched with those killed in Amshipora, Shopian. We will now take further course of action and complete remaining formalities,” Kumar told reporters in Srinagar.

A police team from Kashmir had visited Rajouri and collected DNA samples of the parents of the three youth. It is after a gap of 40 days, that the DNA samples matched between the families and the slain youth. The disclosure corroborated the families’ allegations that the Indian army had killed the youth in a staged encounter on July 18 at Amshipora area of Shopian district.

On July 18, the Indian army had killed three youths during a “cordon and search operation” in the Amshipora area of Shopian and passed them on as “unidentified militants”. However, the victims were later identified by their families through the pictures released by the army as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ibrar from Rajouri, who had gone to the Kashmir Valley in search of work.

Meanwhile, the killings of Kashmiris continued unabated as Indian troops killed two more Kashmiri youths in the Islamabad district. The pair was killed in a cordon and search operation in the Bijbehara area of the district.